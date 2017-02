Welcome to Schuylkill Plus Magazine



We Have Designed AWARD-WINNING ADs and INSERTS for the area's leading advertisers for over 20 Years! Does Your Business Advertising Need Our Professional Touch?





The WEBSITE is not always updated, but when it is it is after the print Issue has been distributed.



Fun Things To Do!

CHECK IT OUT!

Our Famous EVENTS LIST!

( more... ) Our Famous EVENTS LIST! CALL TODAY TO ADVERTISE NEXT MONTH The Area's Most Colorful & Professional Ad Design!We Have Designed AWARD-WINNING ADs and INSERTS for the area's leading advertisers for over 20 Years! Does Your Business Advertising Need Our Professional Touch? THE CURRENT ISSUE IS PICTURED ABOVE! Feature Story !



the Word!



( more... ) Grease is Stillthe Word! Pottsville Cruise News 2016



"Official Guide to the Pottsville Cruise"

( more... ) UPDATED with the latest info! Plus... see pictures from past Pottsville Cruises! Schuylkill Plus is the"Official Guide to the Pottsville Cruise" Now Playing



( more... ) Entertainmant News - Updates and information on the entertainment industry.

Local Feature

Shenandoah's Own Jerry Wolman Story now available in a new book! ( more... )

CALL TODAY! To Advertise in Our Next Issue!

Timely Special!